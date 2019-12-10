Officer killed in hit and run accident, suspect on the run

Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, a 15 year veteran with Nassau Bay Police Department, was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Nassau Bay.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in front of the Sapphire Resort apartments. Sgt. Sullivan was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect hit her with a vehicle and fled.

The officer was taken in serious condition to Houston Clear Lake Hospital, where she later died.

The suspect is described as a young black male, early 20s, and wearing a hoodie. The suspect has reportedly abandoned the car and fled with a handcuff around one wrist.