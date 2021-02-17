Officer-involved shooting reported in North Houston, police investigating

article

Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Houston on Wednesday.

Details are limited right now, but authorities said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Little York Road.

Houston police said a two man Houston Police Department unit witnessed what appeared to be a taco stand being robbed.

We're told officers made contact with one of the suspects.

At some point, we're told an officer fired their weapon.

A suspect was hit and taken to the hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.

Authorities said a weapon was located at the scene.

We're told no officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.