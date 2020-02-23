Officer-involved shooting leads to discovery of two bodies in Missouri City home

article

On Saturday night, a Missouri City police officer responded to a 911 call.

The incident happened around 6:48 p.m. in the 1100 block of Mesa Verde. The officer arrived to find an armed man outside the home, who is believed to have fired at the officer. She exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and he was hit and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the shooting, two deceased individuals were discovered inside the home. Their deaths are considered to be suspicious, but authorities are not labeling them as homicides at this time.

The relationship between the deceased and the shooter has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

