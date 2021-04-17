NYPD: Man threw Molotov cocktail at officers after running red light

The NYPD says a man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at officers when they pulled him over for running a red light in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police pulled over a car just before 8 a.m. in East Flatbush after the driver ran a red light.

When officers approached the car and began speaking with the driver, the driver threw a chemical at the officers and sped off.

Authorities said the man sped off and then suddenly stopped, tossed the Molotov cocktail at the officers, before fleeing a second time. He later crashed his car and was arrested. An additional Molotov cocktail was found inside the vehicle, according to Police Chief Rodney Harrison.

"Fortunately, our officers weren’t injured," the New York Police Department said in a tweet, noting how the incident "proved once again that no traffic enforcement is ‘routine.’"

Harrison later tweeted that the chemical thrown at the officers was bleach.

The officer splashed with bleach was treated for minor chemical burns.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Saturday suggested anti-police sentiment may have played a role in the incident.

"Words matter," he wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "Earlier this week we said that again after graffiti that proclaimed 'kill cops.' This morning, a Molotov cocktail thrown at an occupied marked police car. Now more than ever is the time to come together, to move forward together."

The driver was arrested and charges against him are pending. As of Saturday afternoon, he has not been identified.

With the Associated Press.