Northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway at Old Foltin Road shut down following crash involving motorcycle

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash is located at 11899 State Highway 249 at Old Foltin Road.

Gonzalez said two people were riding a motorcycle when it struck a vehicle.

We're told the persons are unresponsive.

LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

Lifeflight has been called to the scene.

Northbound lanes of Highway 249 in the area have been shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.