North Freeway reopens after deadly wrong-way crash

Authorities say one person has died in a wrong-way crash on the North Freeway in north Harris County.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the southbound mainlanes of the North Freeway over Rankin Road. All lanes of traffic have reopened following the investigation.

Deputies say a silver Impala was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a white Charger that was traveling southbound.

Investigators say the wrong-way driver in the Impala exhibited signs of intoxication and was taken to the hospital.

The passenger in Charger died at the scene. Deputies say the driver of the Charger had minor injuries and did not have signs of impairment.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation into the crash, and DWI investigators are working to determine if the driver of the at-fault vehicle was impaired.

If the wrong-way driver is found to be impaired, deputies say he faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.