Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County

Nelson Creek Fire: Walker County wildfire 80% contained

Updated 10:58PM
Walker County
The Nelson Creek Fire continued to burn Monday night into Tuesday morning.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas - A wildfire in Walker County is now an estimated 1,852 acres and 80% contained as of Tuesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service says.

Crews continue to battle the Nelson Creek Fire, which is burning north of Huntsville and south of the Trinity River.

According to the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is still moving slowly in a northeasterly direction, but firefighters are repelling it to make it hold. The fire department says no homes or structures are in danger at this time.

TAMFS said Tuesday afternoon that helicopters were assisting suppression with water drops, and the fire remained most active on the east and west flanks.

On Tuesday morning, the Nelson Creek Fire was one of 11 active wildfires across the state, according to the TAMFS incident map. 

TAMFS warned that triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions would continue to reduce the moisture in vegetation and increase the possibility of wildfires this week.

Burn bans are in effect for almost all Southeast Texas counties.