Nelson Creek Fire: Walker County wildfire 35% contained

Crews continued to battle a wildfire in Walker County overnight.

The Nelson Creek Fire is burning north of Huntsville and south of the Trinity River.

It is an estimated 1,500 acres and is 35% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department said Monday night that the fire was moving in a northeasterly direction.

TAMFS says firefighters made good progress containing the head of the fire, and progression was slowed as the right flank burned into rough terrain.

On Tuesday morning, the Nelson Creek Fire was one of 11 active wildfires across the state, according to the TAMFS incident map.

TAMFS warned that triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions would continue to reduce the moisture in vegetation and increase the possibility of wildfires this week.

Burn bans are in effect for almost all Southeast Texas counties.