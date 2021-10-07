Negotiations underway for barricaded man heard 'threatening' himself, baby he was carrying in SW Houston

Authorities say they are working a dangerous situation in southwest Houston Thursday where a man allegedly was threatening to harm himself and a baby he's holding.

Details are limited as it's an active scene but HPD says its SWAT and Hostage Negotiations are en route to an apartment in the 8100 block of Bellaire Blvd. That's where authorities say the man was seen and heard threatening to harm himself and the baby he was carrying.

No other information was available, as of this writing.

