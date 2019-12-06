Naval Air Station Pensacola on lockdown after reports of active shooter

A shelter-in-place was issued Friday morning at a naval air station in Florida after reports of an active shooter.

Jason Bortz, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Pensacola, told the Pensacola News Journal that an active shooter was reported sometime around 7 a.m. local time. The newspaper reported a “heavy law enforcement presence” at the base.

“Several” military ambulances and medical helicopters responded to the scene, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

NAS Pensacola said on Facebook that both gates were secured due to the reports.

The U.S. Navy also said on Twitter it was aware of the reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.