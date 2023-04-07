National Dog Bite Prevention Week: Prevent dog-related injuries, 85M people bitten every year

Nearly 85 million people are bitten by dogs every year and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is educating people on how to prevent dog bites for National Dog Bite Prevention Week.

The week takes place during the second full week of April and this year it's happening from April 9-15.

Most of the 85 million people bitten each year are children and a majority of the time, it's preventable.

The top 10 states reporting dog bites in the U.S., according to AVMA are:

California

Texas

Arizona

Florida

Illinois

Michigan

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

New Jersey

According to the Insurance Information Institute, in 2020 companies paid more than $853 million for nearly 17,000 dog bite and injury claims. The number of dog-related injury claims decreased by 4.6% compared to the previous year, but the amount paid for these claims increased by 7.1%, which was a record high.

Reports say the average claim payment was up 12.3% in 2020 at $50,245 compared to $44,760 in 2019.

There were more dog-related injury claims in March 2020 with a reported 21.6 percent increase in dog bites compared to March of the previous year, reports State Farm's claim information.

AVMA says the increase in March 2020 is probably because of the pandemic causing a disruption in routines and docks were dealing with owner stress and more people in the house throughout the day.

The National Dog Bite Prevention Coalition with AVMA recommends these tips to help decrease the number of dog-related injuries:

Make sure your pet is healthy. Not all illnesses and injuries are obvious, and dogs are more likely to bite if they are sick or in pain. If you haven't been to the vet in a while, schedule an appointment for a checkup.

Take it slow. If your dog is unused to contact with those in your family, don't rush out into crowded areas or dog parks. Try to expose them to new situations slowly and for short periods of time, arrange for low-stress interactions, and give plenty of praise and rewards for good behavior.

Educate yourself in positive training techniques and devote time to interacting with your dog.

Get outside for leash training and allow your dog to socialize.

Gradually start arranging play dates with other dogs and people, and carefully increase the amount of time and freedom together to help your dog get used to being with other canine companions.

Be responsible about approaching other people's pets. Ask permission from the owner before approaching a dog, and look for signs that the dog wants to interact with you.

For more information on Dog Bite Prevention Week, visit the AVMA website here.