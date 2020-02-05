NASA astronaut Christina Koch, crewmates to return to Earth

article

Christina Koch, the NASA astronaut who set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, is returning to Earth.

Koch and two of her International Space Station crewmates – station Commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Soyuz commander Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos – are scheduled to return to earth on Thursday.

They will depart the station February 6 in a Soyuz spacecraft that will make a parachute-assisted landing at 4:12 a.m. EST in Kazakhstan.

Christina Koch, a 41-year-old electrical engineer from Livingston, Montana, arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. She broke the record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017.

Koch is completing a 328-day mission, nearly 11 months, on board the space station before returning to Earth. Missions are typically six months, but NASA announced in April that it was extending her mission until February.

The U.S. record for longest space flight is 340 days set by Scott Kelly in 2015-2016. The world record is 15 months set in the 1990s by a Russian cosmonaut aboard the former Mir space station.

Koch’s extended mission will help NASA learn about the effects of long spaceflights, data that NASA officials have said is needed to support future deep space exploration missions to the Moon and Mars.

Before breaking the endurance record for a woman in space, Koch set another milestone as part of the first all-female spacewalking team in October. It was Koch’s fourth spacewalk.

She previously said she took a lot of helpful advice from Kelly’s 2017 autobiography “Endurance.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Houston.