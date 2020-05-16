Multiple firefighters injured as downtown LA building explodes into flames

article

About 10 firefighters may have been injured Saturday when a fire inside a single-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles led to an explosion, with flames spreading to multiple buildings, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 6:26 p.m. at 327 East Boyd St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Shortly after firefighters arrived and began an offensive battle, an explosion was reported and multiple buildings became involved, leading them to go into a defensive fight outside the buildings, Prange said.

About 10 firefighters were injured and are in unknown condition, he said.

Multiple ambulances and fire companies were called to the scene. Over 230 firefighters are responding to the scene.

Flames and billowing smoke could still be seen on the rooftops of the original narrow building and adjacent buildings after 7:30 p.m. The first building that caught fire was nestled, wall-to-wall with taller buildings.



