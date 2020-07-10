Motorcyclist shot following argument in Fort Bend County

Traffic is being rerouted following a shooting that occurred in Fort Bend County on Friday evening.



According to Asst. Chief Nethery with Rosenberg police, the incident occurred on the main lanes of I-69 northbound at FM 2218.



Nethery said that there was an argument between two motorcyclists, one motorcyclist was shot, and the other fled the scene.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Investigators said they still on the scene interviewing witnesses.