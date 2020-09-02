Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV at Westheimer and West Loop

article

Houston police say a motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV late Tuesday night.

The crash occurred in the 4800 block of Westheimer Road at the 610 West Loop just before midnight.

Police say the crash occurred as an SUV that was leaving a gas station attempted to change lanes and turn right.

Authorities say it is unclear how fast the SUV and the motorcycle were traveling.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and did not have signs of intoxication.

Advertisement

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS