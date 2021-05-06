Mother says her teenage daughter and friend were shot at for trying to leave a relationship

One woman is recovering after getting shot Thursday near Highway 6 and Interstate 10. The shooting took place in the afternoon, not far from George Bush Park.

"They shot to kill my child," said Tenesha Benson.

According to Benson, her 19-year-old daughter was targeted by the shooter or shooters after trying to break-up with her boyfriend. A friend of the teen arrived to help her leave an apartment near Grisby Road as the situation escalated. Benson says the friend who helped her daughter got shot.

"He hit the girl in the mouth," said Benson. "She got shot in the mouth. She was just trying to help. She came to pick up my daughter, to help her, to bring her home. He wouldn’t let her go."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

At some point, the two drove away from the situation. ]However, they were shot at several times.

"You could have killed my baby," said Benson. "You were aiming to kill my child. My child. I don't know what to say."

So far, no arrests have been made. Benson has a message for whoever is responsible.

"I don't want to hope something bad happens to you, but I hope you all get in trouble because you hurt that little girl, and you tried to kill somebody because they didn't want to be with you," said Benson.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call police.