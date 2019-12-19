Mother of six needs help after debilitating stroke

A longtime Harris County law officer was recently reunited with a niece he knew nothing about. In a way, he says, she's brought his dead brother back to life. But, this story takes a tragic turn. His 32-year-old niece, a mother of six, suffered a debilitating stroke.

"It's been absolutely amazing, it really has been," said Resha Blakely.

Blakely desperately wanted to meet her father Randy Evans.

"When I found out I was pregnant, my mama moved us away so we left," said Resha's mother Lisa Blakely.

When Lisa Blakely tried to find Randy Evans to tell him about their daughter, she discovered he was dead. Randy Evans was killed 16 years ago in a domestic dispute.

But she found the next best thing, Randy's brother Timmy Evans, a long-time Harris County law enforcement officer.

"When I come here and I see my great-nieces and nephews and Resha, it's like Randy is there breathing all over again," Evans said.

Advertisement

Resha Blakely recently had a stroke in the back of her head that's left her unable to walk.

"It affects your muscles, your respiratory system, your memories," her mother said.

Lisa Blakely is not only taking care of her daughter, but she's also carrying for Resha's six kids. They range in age from seven months to 14-years-old.

"It's because I love them," Blakely said. "It was just natural to step into that role."

One of the hardest things to do is to get Resha around. Getting her and her wheelchair in a Honda Accord is no easy task.

"If anybody could help us get a vehicle that allows the wheelchair to be placed in, that would help us tremendously," Evans said.

"It would be a great blessing," Blakely said. "Yes, it would."