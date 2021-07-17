More than 30 attendees affected by chemical leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, officials say

article

What was supposed to be a fun Saturday at a Splashtown in Spring turned south for some residents after a reported chemical leak affected more than 30 attendees.

Details are limited as it's an active situation, so It's unclear what caused the leak, as of this writing. However, officials with the Spring Fire Department as well as Harris County responded to the incident at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on I-45 saying 29 people are going through decontamination.

However, this was subsequently updated to 34 people, with officials saying the incident has been contained to one attraction at the park.

Some attendees were experiencing minor skin irritation and inhalation irritation, authorities said but are working to look into the chemicals involved.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to monitor and update this story as more information becomes available.

