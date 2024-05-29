Montgomery County crime: Man arrested for being hostile toward 911 dispatchers

One man is facing charges following a motor vehicle crash in Spring on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3, deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash near Riley Fuzzel Road and Birnham Woods Drive in Spring just before 4:15 p.m.

Authorities said after an investigation, the driver, Travis Moorman, was issued a citation.

Officials stated that Moorman was upset with the citation and called the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatch several times over the next four hours being belligerent and hostile toward dispatchers.

After an investigation, officials said that Moorman was arrested as his home on a charge of silent abuse call/electronic communications of 911.

Moorman was later taken to the Montgomery County Jail.