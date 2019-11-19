Montgomery County Commissioners to decide on 'gun sanctuary' resolution

Montgomery County commissioners will be deciding Tuesday if the county will become a "gun sanctuary".

If the resolution passes, Montgomery County would be the largest county in Texas, by population, to become a gun sanctuary county.

According to Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley, who wrote the resolution, the purpose is to maintain the freedom to keep and bear firearms as stated in the United States and Texas constitutions without legal ramifications.

“We do not want to waste the resources of any law enforcement entity by allowing them to be put in the position of possibly needing to collect and account for any and all firearms that are in the limits of Montgomery County Texas,” stated Commissioner Riley. “The individual has the right to protect themselves, their property and family from the element of society that misuse firearms illegally and to know that this county’s law enforcement resources are allowed to serve and protect rather than be counting bullets and barrels. The County won’t use any of its resources to enforce unconstitutional gun laws.”

The measure is restricted only by individuals who have been convicted of a crime that would prevent them from being allowed to have firearms.

More than 200 counties in the United States are gun sanctuary counties.

The Montgomery County Commissioner's Court convenes at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.