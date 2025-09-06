Montgomery Co. deputy injured when driver speeds off during investigation

article

The Brief A Montgomery County Constable Deputy was injured after a driver drove away during a traffic stop, dragging the deputy. Daniel Matthew Irwin, 37, was charged with assault on a peace officer. Irwin was being held in the Mongomery County Jail.



A man from The Woodlands was charged after Montgomery County District 3 constables said he dragged a deputy with his truck while speeding away from an investigation.

What we know:

Daniel Matthew Irwin, 37, was charged with assault on a peace officer. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant in the 29100 block of Interstate 45 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

When they approached Irwin, who was believed to be linked to the investigation, deputies say he refused to get out of his truck.

Authorities said they tried to physically remove Irwin from the truck, when he became "combative" before putting his truck in drive and speeding away.

The deputy was dragged by the truck and received minor injuries. The deputy was taken to a hospital in The Woodlands for treatment.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said Irwin was taken into custody within an hour of the incident.

"Montgomery County is blessed to have such dedicated men and women protecting our community," Keough said.

What we don't know:

Constables did not say what they were investigating that led to the incident.

They have not provided an update on the injured deputy.