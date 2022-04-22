Missing woman, 65, in need of several medications last seen in SE Harris County

article

Officials need your help finding a missing woman in need of several medications last seen in southeast Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Unit say Vickie Conerly, 65, was reported last seen in the 200 block of Maple St. on Thursday around 6:30 a.m.

She was described as 5'2" weighing about 120 pounds and last seen wearing a blue shirt, black skirt, pink Crocs, and carrying a blue backpack.

We're told Ms. Conerly is in need of several medications.

