A Houston family is asking for the public's help locating their disabled son who went missing on Friday morning, officials say.

Thomas Patrick Lachin, 38, was reported missing by Houston police after he was last seen by his parents in the 900 block of West 22nd Street in Houston after he left the home on foot.

According to authorities, Lachin suffers from schizoaffective disorder and is currently off medication. He will appear disheveled and may be difficult to understand or unwilling to talk, officials report.

MISSING PERSONS: Vigil held for Jason Landry, Texas State University student missing since December 2020

On Monday, he was seen 20 miles from home in the area of FM 1960 and Hollister.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Thomas Patrick Lachin (Photos courtesy of Lachin's family)

Lachin is described as five feet six inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with a slight build. He has brown hair and blue eyes with a "XXI" tattoo under his left eye and a cartoon devil tattoo on his left ear.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston police say he was last dressed in loose black pants and a shirt with black sandals and socks.

If you have seen Lachin, please contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.