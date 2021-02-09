Missing teen last seen in west Houston on Monday

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen in west Houston on Monday night.

Zion Xavier Nicholls was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Briarlee.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the word "Van" across the front in white, a black hoodie and black jogger sweatpants.

He is 6-feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say Nicholls possibly suffers from an intellectual disability.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

