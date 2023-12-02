Houston police say they are searching for a man no one has seen or heard from in weeks.

Melvin Robinson McClary, 28, was last heard from on Nov. 11 and it is unknown when anyone last saw Robinson-McClary.

Melvin Robinson-McClary (Houston Police Missing Persons Unit)

He is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He's five feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 245 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Robinson-McClary or comes in contact with him is asked to contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.