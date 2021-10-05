Missing Houston teen girl believed to be in danger

article

Officials are looking for a Houston teenage girl who was last seen in mid September.

The FBI Houston Crimes Against Children squad is asking for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Leilana Graham.

The FBI believes she is in danger.

Leilana was last seen on September 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Dr. in northeast Houston.

She was reportedly wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, black shoes, and a clear backpack.

Leilana has black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5’3" tall, and weighs 147 lbs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000, option number 2.