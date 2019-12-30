Expand / Collapse search

Missing Houston man with Alzheimer’s last seen Friday

 
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
Harvey Leon Carey was last seen Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen Friday west of Downtown Houston.

Harvey Leon Carey, 61, has reportedly been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Family last saw Carey around 8:20 p.m. December 27 in the 400 block of West Pierce.

Carey is described as a black male, 6’4” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.