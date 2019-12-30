Missing Houston man with Alzheimer’s last seen Friday

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen Friday west of Downtown Houston.

Harvey Leon Carey, 61, has reportedly been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Family last saw Carey around 8:20 p.m. December 27 in the 400 block of West Pierce.

Carey is described as a black male, 6’4” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.