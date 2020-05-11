Missing 80-year-old man last seen Sunday in SE Houston

article

Police are searching for a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen Sunday.

Charles Porter, 80, was reportedly last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday leaving the 1900 block of Aspen River Lane.

He was driving a beige 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan with TX plane GJJ7326.

He is described is 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.