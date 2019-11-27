Missing 62-year-old woman with dementia last seen in northwest Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 62-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Corsonder Payne, 62, was last seen at 7:37 a.m. November 26 in the 17200 block of Hafer Road.

She was wearing an orange t-shirt with large white writing on it and a picture of an animal on the front, gray sweatpants and peach-colored shoes.

Authorities say she is in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call (713)755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-8477.