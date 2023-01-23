Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police detective responded to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 14 regarding a 2-month-old infant who had been admitted that morning. The child had "reportedly stopped breathing while in her father's care," the complaint says. After being admitted, "medical professionals diagnosed (the infant) with subdural bleeding on the brain, which is concerning for non-accidental trauma," the complaint says.

When the detective arrived at the hospital, he spoke with the father of the child, defendant Martinese McDaniel. The complaint says McDaniel lives on Milwaukee's northwest side with his girlfriend and his four children -- "the two youngest of which are twins." McDaniel told the detective around 7 a.m. on Jan. 14, he fed the twins a bottle. After feeding them, he stated he "used a bicycle technique on each of the twins to pump their legs in an effort to alleviate gas. The defendant then put each of the twins in a crib," the complaint says. A short time later, the complaint says the infant who was admitted to the hospital "became fussy." The defendant picked up the child, and repeated the bicycle technique. The defendant told the detective that during this process, (the infant) "took a sharp gasp of air. After taking a short gasp, (the infant) stopped breathing," the complaint says.

According to the complaint, the defendant feared the infant was choking, so he placed the infant chest down and "patted (the infant's) upper back with two fingers in an attempt to clear any blockage." McDaniel also performed CPR, but the child "remained unresponsive," the complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say, "Panicking, the defendant shook (the infant) three to four times. (The infant) still did not respond." At that point, McDaniel told his girlfriend to call 911 -- and he started chest compressions. McDaniel told the detective he "continued to perform chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on (the infant) until (the infant) started to breathe on her own. A short time later, the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on the scene -- and took the infant to Children's Wisconsin. The defendant "confirmed that (the infant) was in good health prior to the defendant caring for (the infant) during the morning hours of January 14, 2023," the complaint says.

Authorities questioned McDaniel's girlfriend. She indicated (the infant) "was in good health prior to being left in the sole care of the defendant" on that Saturday morning. She "confirmed that there have been no accidents or falls where (the infant) has been dropped," the complaint says.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, the complaint says a child abuse pediatrician performed a clinical consultation on the infant. She found the child had multiple bruises to her chest, left abdomen, and left leg. An examination of the child's eye "revealed bilateral, too numerous to count, retinal hemorrhages," the complaint says. The doctor also diagnosed the infant with "suffering a brain injury with an acute change in consciousness."

According to the criminal complaint, investigators "discovered that the defendant had Blink security cameras on the outside of his residence, as well as one surveillance camera on the inside of the residence. The defendant provided surveillance video for the twelve-hour time frame that would have covered the events" involving the child. The complaint noted, "there is a one-hour time frame missing from the surveillance video from inside of the residence," from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. on that Saturday.

McDaniel made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Jan. 22. Cash bond was set at $5,000. McDaniel is due back in court for a bail/bond hearing on Friday, Jan. 27.

Other investigations involving MPD

This is the third criminal investigation involving a member of the Milwaukee Police Department in recent days. Officials says they are all separate and unrelated investigations involving battery and sexual assault. The officers in those two previous incidents have yet to be charged or identified. On Monday, Jan. 23, MPD released the following statement:

"The Milwaukee Police Department holds our members to the highest level of integrity. If a member violates our code of conduct, they will be held accountable. These incidents are currently under review. MPD is committed to working with our community to help build sustainable neighborhoods, free of crime and maintained by positive relationships."