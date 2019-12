Mercury spill in west Houston contained, authorities say

Officials say a mercury spill in west Houston is contained and there is no immediate threat to the public. A small amount of the chemical was reportedly spilled outside of at least three businesses.

Officials say mercury spilled near Westview Drive and W. Sam Houston Parkway.

“The threat to the public is very low because the spill occurred outdoors and the amount of chemical spilled is small,” said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department. “The amount of chemical detected on those exposed is below the level that’s dangerous to the average individual.”

According to officials, less than a pint of mercury was spilled in the parking lots of a Walmart, Sonic and Shell. Reports of 60,000 gallons of spilled mercury are inaccurate.

The Houston Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to the scene and monitored the area for mercury contamination. Approximately 60 people were found to have trace amount of mercury contamination near their feet and shoes. They were decontaminated at the scene as a precaution.

One person was transported to a hospital and 12 were evaluated on the scene and released.

The Houston Health Department urged people who were in the immediate area to monitor for symptoms over the next few days and seek medical attention at their doctor if necessary. The health department is notifying all hospitals and health care providers about testing.

Advertisement

Symptoms of acute mercury exposure can include headaches, eye and throat irritation, coughing and nausea.

Law enforcement is working to determine if the spill was accidental or intentional. The investigation is being coordinated with the FBI. Updates about the investigation will be provided by the FBI Houston office.

Watch as officials gave an update.