Megan Fieramusca bond set at $600K; charged in death of Austin mother

A Houston woman has been charged in the case of a missing mother and infant out of Austin.

Magen Fieramusca, 33, has been charged by Austin Police Department with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

Fieramusca, who was taken into custody in Harris County, appeared in Probable Cause Court for six different traffic charges for which she pled no contest on Friday around noon.

Fieramusca was booked into Travis County Jail at 10 p.m. on Dec. 20 and a judge has set Fieramusca's bond at $600,000.

Austin police had been searching for 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and 3-week-old Margo Carey, who were last seen December 12.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Bo Jack Drive on Thursday for a welfare check for a baby. Austin police say they found a baby alive inside the home and the body of a woman in the trunk of a vehicle parked in the back of the residence.

Harris County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as Broussard, with her cause of death listed as ligature strangulation.

The baby, who resembles Margo, was found to be healthy and is in the care of Child Protective Services. DNA testing is underway to determine if the baby is, in fact, Margo.