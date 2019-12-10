MCSO: Second deceased body linked to body found in tote behind church, one person in custody

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has linked a second deceased body to the investigation involving a body found in a tote hidden behind a church in Spring. They have also confirmed that one person is in custody.

On Sunday, deputies arrived and found a large plastic tote hidden behind a shed that contained what appeared to be the body of an unidentified female. Detectives with the Homicide-Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded, and are investigating.

Based on information obtained during autopsy, the victim is described as a white female with dark blond or light brown hair, 50-60 years of age, 5 feet tall, weighing about 120 pounds. Investigators say the victim has dentures on her upper jaw. The sheriff's office says the victim has undergone a hysterectomy, gall bladder removal surgery, gastric bypass surgery and may have been a smoker.

Found on the body was a blue Croft and Barrow shirt, size small, a white bathrobe, and a blue and white pair of pants with a Samoan design. The bottom of the pant legs bore the words “Alofa” (Samoan for “Love”), and “Samoa”. The image depicted below is an article of clothing worn by the deceased.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of this person or information about this incident is strongly urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case #19A393469.

The victim’s cause of death has yet to be determined.