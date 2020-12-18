Married couple dead in murder-suicide, 2 adult children injured at Sugar Land home

article

Police say a married couple has died in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Sugar Land.

The Sugar Land Police Department is at the scene in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane in the Greatwood Subdivision.

Sugar Land PD says their adult daughter called 911 and told the dispatchers that her parents, who were in their 50s, were dead.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found their three adult children, all in their early 20s, in the house.

Two males were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say the daughter who called authorities was not injured but went to the hospital with her brothers.

There is a high police presence in the area while authorities investigate.

Police said the scene was secure with no threat to the surrounding public. Police described it as an "isolated incident".