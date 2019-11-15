Man, young boy shot at NJ high school football game

Gunfire at a high school football game in New Jersey has left two people wounded.

Authorities say a young boy and a man were shot Friday night at Pleasantville High School during a playoff game against Camden High School.



SkyFOX flew over the scene after gunshots rang out at a high school football game.

A witness said the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. Authorities say the child was airlifted to a hospital in Philadelphia, while the man was taken to a hospital in nearby Atlantic City

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports police have recovered a firearm.

No arrests had been made as of late Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.