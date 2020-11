Houston Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 25 around 4 p.m.

Midwest officers arrived at a shooting scene at the 6400 block of South Gessner in Houston.

Police say that an adult male and female were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have a possible suspect in custody.

