Man who 'took control' of Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser shot, killed: Sheriff

article

Officials say a man has died after Harris County deputies tried arresting him when he allegedly took control of a sergeant's taser.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but we're told the incident occurred on the 15000 block of Kuykendahl in northwest Harris County. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one of the sergeants was taking an unidentified man into custody.

During the arrest, the sheriff says the man "took control of the sergeant's taser" and the officer fired his service pistol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS

No additional information was released, as of this writing, but an investigation will be conducted with the Harris Co. District Attorney's Office as well as the Institute of Forensic Sciences.