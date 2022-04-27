Man who killed 11-year-old in 2019 drive-by shooting to learn fate

article

The man who killed an 11-year-old boy in a 2019 drive-by shooting will learn his sentence Wednesday.

On March 3, Sonnie Reyes, 24, pled guilty to the murder of Kamren Jones, who was asleep at his Channelview home when he was shot dead.

BACKGROUND: Arrest made in death of 11-year-old shot to death in home

A judge is deciding the punishment for Reyes at Wednesday's sentencing hearing, which could be a life sentence or five to 99 years in prison.

The shooting happened in the early morning of June 8, 2019, when gunmen fired more than a dozen times, hitting Kamren's home in the 15000 block of North Brentwood Drive.

The 11-year-old was sleeping in a room with several other children. No one else was injured. Kamren was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family had only lived in the house for two months.

On June 26, 2019, Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit Investigators and Harris County Sheriff's Office Gang Task Force Investigators arrested Reyes.

Reyes' co-defendant Cameron Moore is awaiting trial.

Moore, 23, was arrested and charged with murder on Feb. 23, 2021, several months after the shooting.

He was released on a surety bond, but he violated his curfew nearly a dozen times, according to court documents.

Moore is now being held in the Harris County Jail without bond.

His next court date is May 25, 2022.