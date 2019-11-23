Man who barricaded himself inside apartment surrenders: HPD

article

An armed man who barricaded himself inside an apartment has surrendered, according to police.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams were on the scene at the apartment complex in the12700 block of Brant Rock for a man who reportedly had a knife and was threatening to harm himself.

Police convinced the man to push his knife under the door, and he surrendered peacefully. According to the man's mother and grandmother, he has a history of mental illness.

The man reportedly has self-inflicted head injuries. He was transported to the hospital to receive help for his injuries and for having a mental crisis.

Houston police say the situation ended the way they hoped it would: The man surrendering and also getting help.

The man will not be charged.

