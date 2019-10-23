Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 Houston children over two years now in custody

article

Crime Stoppers says a man who was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting two children over two years is now in custody.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Unit asked for the public's help locating 25-year-old Brandon L. Escarenio. He is wanted on the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to investigators, Escarenio sexually assaulted two Houston children under the age of ten continuously between 2011 and 2013.

Escarenio is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’11” tall, 245 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen driving a white Volvo sedan with paper license plates in the Pasadena area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.