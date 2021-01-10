Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside SE Houston home with axe

SWAT and Houston Police worked together to bring a male into custody, after he was barricaded inside of a home on Sunday, Jan. 10.

SWAT Commander Larry Baimbridge gave an update after the arrest around 7 p.m.

According to Houston Police, the SWAT situation took place at the 1700 block of Forest Hill Boulevard near Lawndale in SE Houston.

Early reports indicate that the suspect was armed inside the residence with an ax.

Police say the suspect damaged the home, busting all of the glass out of the front windows.

Police say the unidentified suspect was squatting at the residence.

He was extremely violent during the struggle, threatening to kill the officers.

He may be looking at criminal mischief charges for destroying another person's property.