Man stabbed to death in Maryland Popeyes after altercation over chicken sandwich, sources say
OXON HILL, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man is dead after a stabbing inside a Maryland Popeyes, according to sources.
Prince George's County Police say they received reports of a fight at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday at around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives are at the scene working to establish a suspect and a motive, police say.
Sources told FOX 5 the incident began following an altercation over a chicken sandwich.
