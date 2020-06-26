Man stabbed in northwest Houston business parking lot, police investigating

article

One man is fighting for his life after being wounded in a northwest Houston business parking lot.

According to a tweet from Houston police, the incident occurred in the 7700 block of Long Point Road on Friday afternoon.

Police said preliminary information revealed the man was wounded and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.