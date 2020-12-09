Man shot while driving for Uber, Houston Police say

Houston Police are investigating the shooting of a man on Tuesday, Dec. 8 around 10 p.m.

Police say the shooting took place at the 3200 block of North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45).

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Houston Police Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer S. Buchanan says the 37-year-old victim was shot in the arm while driving an uber and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say the passenger with the victim was not injured during the shooting.