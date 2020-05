The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a 47-year-old man outside a Spring Pizza Hut.

According to investigators, a robber shot a 47-year-old man twice outside a Pizza Hut in the 18500 block of Kuykendahl Rd. in Spring around 1:20 p.m. May 17.

The sheriff's office says the male suspect in this shooting fled the scene.

The victim was flown via LifeFlight in critical, but stable condition.