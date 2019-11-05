Man shot in the head in apartment complex parking lot

article

A man died after he was shot in the head in the parking lot of an apartment complex in east Harris County.

Deputies and EMS responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex on Woodforest Blvd around 9 p.m. Monday.

A 24-year-old man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Deputies say neighbors reported hearing two gunshots.

Investigators are working to get a description of a suspect.