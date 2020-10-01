Man shot in the face, transported to hospital via Life Flight in Pasadena shooting

article

Pasadena Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 1 just after midnight.

Emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of Locklaine Drive in Pasadena and found a male with two gunshot wounds to the face.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight with CPR in progress.

His current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say it was reported that shots were heard in front of the residence.

The mother of the victim found him down and called 911.

