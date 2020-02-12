Man sentenced to 78 years for 2017 murder of 8-year-old girl

article

Jacobe Payton has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2017 shooting of 8-year-old De’Maree Adkins, and has been sentenced to 78 years in prison.

De’Maree was shot and killed following a crash on February 25, 2017.

Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Beltway 8 and Fuqua Street in the early morning hours that Saturday.

When officers arrived, they learned that at some point after the crash, someone had opened fire and De’Maree was shot inside her mother’s car.

She was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Two days later, Payton was taken into custody and charged by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.