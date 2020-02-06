Man on mobility scooter fatally struck by pickup truck

Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit and killed a man on a mobility scooter in southwest Houston.

The crash occurred at Bellaire Blvd and Atwell Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, the pickup truck left the roadway, hit a bus stop, went into a crosswalk and hit a man who was crossing the street on a mobility scooter.

The man on the mobility scooter was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital. Police say the driver of the pickup truck showed some preliminary signs of intoxication. DWI officers are at the hospital to investigate.

If the man is found to be intoxicated, officials say he could be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

MORE: Keep up with local news