Man on drugs drinks directly from $26,000 ICEE machine, destroys it

A man has been charged with felony criminal mischief as well as possession of a controlled substance after a bizarre night out.

Magnolia PD officers responded to the Exxon located at 18655 FM 1488 where they found the suspect drinking directly from the ICEE machine before throwing it to the ground, breaking the $26,000 piece of equipment.

The suspect later stated that he was on a cocktail of alcohol, cocaine, marijuana, and mushrooms.

It is unknown at this time when the drink machine will be replaced.